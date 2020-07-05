2027 Lyon Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

UPDATES SOON! 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - UPDATES SOON! 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! This home has been completely redesigned including new carpet throughout the house and new paint giving this home a nice new fresh look. Open living area w floor to ceiling brick fireplace and new quality carpet. Bright kitchen offers brand new granite counters, updated cabinets and new SS appliances. Each bedroom has ceiling fans and large windows. Guest and Master bathroom have been upgraded w granite counters and newly refinished bathtubs with new SS stoppers. Huge fenced backyard w wooden fence. Walking Distance to Branch Hollow Park and Carrollton's Blue Trail. Minutes away from Oak Creek Tennis Center. Easy access to George Bush, Dallas N Tollway and 121/Sam Rayburn.



