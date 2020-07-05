All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2027 Lyon Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2027 Lyon Ct.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 PM

2027 Lyon Ct.

2027 Lyon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2027 Lyon Court, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
UPDATES SOON! 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - UPDATES SOON! 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! This home has been completely redesigned including new carpet throughout the house and new paint giving this home a nice new fresh look. Open living area w floor to ceiling brick fireplace and new quality carpet. Bright kitchen offers brand new granite counters, updated cabinets and new SS appliances. Each bedroom has ceiling fans and large windows. Guest and Master bathroom have been upgraded w granite counters and newly refinished bathtubs with new SS stoppers. Huge fenced backyard w wooden fence. Walking Distance to Branch Hollow Park and Carrollton's Blue Trail. Minutes away from Oak Creek Tennis Center. Easy access to George Bush, Dallas N Tollway and 121/Sam Rayburn.

(RLNE2121676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Lyon Ct. have any available units?
2027 Lyon Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 Lyon Ct. have?
Some of 2027 Lyon Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 Lyon Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Lyon Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Lyon Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 Lyon Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2027 Lyon Ct. offer parking?
No, 2027 Lyon Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2027 Lyon Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Lyon Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Lyon Ct. have a pool?
No, 2027 Lyon Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Lyon Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2027 Lyon Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Lyon Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Lyon Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District