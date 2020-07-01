All apartments in Carrollton
2020 Falcon Ridge A
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:47 AM

2020 Falcon Ridge A

2020 Falcon Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Falcon Ridge Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit A Available 06/05/19 Adorable Two Bed Two Bath Home Now Available - Property Id: 58529

This fully detached home (don't let the Unit A in the address fool you!) is located in a quiet North Carrollton neighborhood within walking distance of two schools and a beautiful park. This home features an open living area with a wood burning fire place, a kitchen with ample storage, and a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and dual sinks. The two car garage offers storage space in addition to keeping your cars safe, warm, and dry.

This home also features an easily maintainable fenced in yard and comes complete with a doggie door already built in! Washer and dryer rental is also available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58529
Property Id 58529

(RLNE4880601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

