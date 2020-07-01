2020 Falcon Ridge A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit A Available 06/05/19 Adorable Two Bed Two Bath Home Now Available - Property Id: 58529



This fully detached home (don't let the Unit A in the address fool you!) is located in a quiet North Carrollton neighborhood within walking distance of two schools and a beautiful park. This home features an open living area with a wood burning fire place, a kitchen with ample storage, and a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and dual sinks. The two car garage offers storage space in addition to keeping your cars safe, warm, and dry.



This home also features an easily maintainable fenced in yard and comes complete with a doggie door already built in! Washer and dryer rental is also available upon request.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58529

Property Id 58529



(RLNE4880601)