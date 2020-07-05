All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2018 Lyon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2018 Lyon Court
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:44 AM

2018 Lyon Court

2018 Lyon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2018 Lyon Court, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super Cute Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and HUGE upstairs walk-in attic storage. Just replaced stove, microwave, refrigerator and carpet. Home was updated a few years ago. Updates including granite in kitchen and baths, interior paint, painted cabinets, light fixtures, bathroom fixtures, updated master bath, epoxy garage floor. Large back yard with new fence and sprinkler system. Cul-de-sac street with miles of greenbelt trails. Case by case on pets
Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.
*Showings start August 8, 2019

Tar application required for all 18 and older. $40 Application fee to be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Lyon Court have any available units?
2018 Lyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Lyon Court have?
Some of 2018 Lyon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Lyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Lyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Lyon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 Lyon Court is pet friendly.
Does 2018 Lyon Court offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Lyon Court offers parking.
Does 2018 Lyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 Lyon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Lyon Court have a pool?
No, 2018 Lyon Court does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Lyon Court have accessible units?
No, 2018 Lyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Lyon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Lyon Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District