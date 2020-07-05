2018 Lyon Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super Cute Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and HUGE upstairs walk-in attic storage. Just replaced stove, microwave, refrigerator and carpet. Home was updated a few years ago. Updates including granite in kitchen and baths, interior paint, painted cabinets, light fixtures, bathroom fixtures, updated master bath, epoxy garage floor. Large back yard with new fence and sprinkler system. Cul-de-sac street with miles of greenbelt trails. Case by case on pets

Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.

*Showings start August 8, 2019



Tar application required for all 18 and older. $40 Application fee to be paid online.