Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:32 AM

2009 Haymeadow

2009 Haymeadow · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Haymeadow, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Location, Location, location! Newly updated and painted 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom and Study(option for 5th room) and newly painted 2 Car Garage in Award winning school district. Double Pane Windows, Inside 6 Panel Doors, Granite Counters with newly painted white cabinets, New Black Appliances, Refrigerator included. Ceramic Tile in Wet Areas, with Both Master and Secondary Baths, Totally Renovated, New Wood like Laminate Flooring throughout with Fresh Paint Inside and Very Clean on the Outside. New Roof. Move in ready! Easy access to Dallas Tollway, 121, 190 & 35. 5' to Shopping center, Walmart, H-Mart, 99 Ranch market. Walking distance to schools, walking trails, parks, community tennis park, etc ... A Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Haymeadow have any available units?
2009 Haymeadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Haymeadow have?
Some of 2009 Haymeadow's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Haymeadow currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Haymeadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Haymeadow pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Haymeadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2009 Haymeadow offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Haymeadow offers parking.
Does 2009 Haymeadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Haymeadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Haymeadow have a pool?
No, 2009 Haymeadow does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Haymeadow have accessible units?
No, 2009 Haymeadow does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Haymeadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Haymeadow does not have units with dishwashers.

