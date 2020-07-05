2009 Haymeadow

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated tennis court fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Location, Location, location! Newly updated and painted 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom and Study(option for 5th room) and newly painted 2 Car Garage in Award winning school district. Double Pane Windows, Inside 6 Panel Doors, Granite Counters with newly painted white cabinets, New Black Appliances, Refrigerator included. Ceramic Tile in Wet Areas, with Both Master and Secondary Baths, Totally Renovated, New Wood like Laminate Flooring throughout with Fresh Paint Inside and Very Clean on the Outside. New Roof. Move in ready! Easy access to Dallas Tollway, 121, 190 & 35. 5' to Shopping center, Walmart, H-Mart, 99 Ranch market. Walking distance to schools, walking trails, parks, community tennis park, etc ... A Must see!