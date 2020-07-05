2008 Espinosa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in ready home in ideal location near Carrollton, The Colony, and just minutes away from shopping centers and dining. This inviting home has a separated layout from the master and other bedrooms.Recent renovations in the master bedroom include upgraded granite-like counter tops, a separated bathtub and shower, and a spacious walk in closet. Recent updates have been made throughout the home including fresh light gray paint throughout, new hardwood floors, and granite counter tops recently installed in the kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with a new refrigerator and all kitchen appliances included. Cute breakfast nook area near the kitchen and large living room with cozy fireplace perfect for entertaining. This home has wonderful landscaping with minimal yard upkeep. Right down the street there is the beautiful Harvest Run park and walking and bike trails. School ratings are 8-10 per Greatschools.org Contact us today before this home is gone!