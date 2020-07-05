All apartments in Carrollton
2008 Espinosa Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:29 PM

2008 Espinosa Drive

2008 Espinosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Espinosa Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in ready home in ideal location near Carrollton, The Colony, and just minutes away from shopping centers and dining. This inviting home has a separated layout from the master and other bedrooms.Recent renovations in the master bedroom include upgraded granite-like counter tops, a separated bathtub and shower, and a spacious walk in closet. Recent updates have been made throughout the home including fresh light gray paint throughout, new hardwood floors, and granite counter tops recently installed in the kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with a new refrigerator and all kitchen appliances included. Cute breakfast nook area near the kitchen and large living room with cozy fireplace perfect for entertaining. This home has wonderful landscaping with minimal yard upkeep. Right down the street there is the beautiful Harvest Run park and walking and bike trails. School ratings are 8-10 per Greatschools.org Contact us today before this home is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Espinosa Drive have any available units?
2008 Espinosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Espinosa Drive have?
Some of 2008 Espinosa Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Espinosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Espinosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Espinosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Espinosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2008 Espinosa Drive offer parking?
No, 2008 Espinosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2008 Espinosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Espinosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Espinosa Drive have a pool?
No, 2008 Espinosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Espinosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2008 Espinosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Espinosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Espinosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

