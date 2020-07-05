All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:53 PM

1947 Cheyenne Drive

1947 Cheyenne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1947 Cheyenne Dr, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Well maintained home with spacious yard and tall privacy fence. Living room features wood floors with tall and open ceilings. Tile floor in kitchen. Home is located on cul de sac. Master bathroom features separate shower and jetted tub. 2 inch blinds throughout. Application can be completed and paid online through our site. Each adult 18+ must submit an individual application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have any available units?
1947 Cheyenne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have?
Some of 1947 Cheyenne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 Cheyenne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Cheyenne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Cheyenne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1947 Cheyenne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1947 Cheyenne Drive offers parking.
Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 Cheyenne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have a pool?
No, 1947 Cheyenne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1947 Cheyenne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Cheyenne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 Cheyenne Drive has units with dishwashers.

