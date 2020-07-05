1947 Cheyenne Drive

Well maintained home with spacious yard and tall privacy fence. Living room features wood floors with tall and open ceilings. Tile floor in kitchen. Home is located on cul de sac. Master bathroom features separate shower and jetted tub. 2 inch blinds throughout. Application can be completed and paid online through our site. Each adult 18+ must submit an individual application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
