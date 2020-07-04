1910 Glen Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Ranch Style home in Carrollton High Country Subdivision! This is a 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 1,885 sq. ft home. It was updated a couple of years ago with new slate tile and custom stone work in master bathroom. Second full bath features new tiling and custom stone. It also features: Stainless Steel Appliances, Electric Cook top,Stone work in master bath,Step down shower in master bath,Ceramic Tile counter tops, great backyard, 2 car garage,Spacious living area,Fireplace, Patio off Kitchen. Lewisville ISD! Must tour to fully appreciate!