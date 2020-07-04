All apartments in Carrollton
1910 Glen Hill Drive
1910 Glen Hill Drive

1910 Glen Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Glen Hill Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Ranch Style home in Carrollton High Country Subdivision! This is a 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 1,885 sq. ft home. It was updated a couple of years ago with new slate tile and custom stone work in master bathroom. Second full bath features new tiling and custom stone. It also features: Stainless Steel Appliances, Electric Cook top,Stone work in master bath,Step down shower in master bath,Ceramic Tile counter tops, great backyard, 2 car garage,Spacious living area,Fireplace, Patio off Kitchen. Lewisville ISD! Must tour to fully appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

