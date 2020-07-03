All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1843 Briarcrest Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1843 Briarcrest Cv
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:47 AM

1843 Briarcrest Cv

1843 Briarcrest Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1843 Briarcrest Cove, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Home for Lease In Carrollton tx - Property Id: 142928

Great location and great Access to Major Freeways and local grocery stores . Has been a good home in a great and Quiet Area . Has new tile in all rooms except for the kitchen.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142928p
Property Id 142928

(RLNE5062358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have any available units?
1843 Briarcrest Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have?
Some of 1843 Briarcrest Cv's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 Briarcrest Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Briarcrest Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Briarcrest Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 1843 Briarcrest Cv is pet friendly.
Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv offer parking?
No, 1843 Briarcrest Cv does not offer parking.
Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1843 Briarcrest Cv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have a pool?
No, 1843 Briarcrest Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have accessible units?
No, 1843 Briarcrest Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1843 Briarcrest Cv has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District