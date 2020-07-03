Home for Lease In Carrollton tx - Property Id: 142928
Great location and great Access to Major Freeways and local grocery stores . Has been a good home in a great and Quiet Area . Has new tile in all rooms except for the kitchen. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142928p Property Id 142928
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have any available units?
1843 Briarcrest Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have?
Some of 1843 Briarcrest Cv's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 Briarcrest Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Briarcrest Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Briarcrest Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 1843 Briarcrest Cv is pet friendly.
Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv offer parking?
No, 1843 Briarcrest Cv does not offer parking.
Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1843 Briarcrest Cv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have a pool?
No, 1843 Briarcrest Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have accessible units?
No, 1843 Briarcrest Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Briarcrest Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1843 Briarcrest Cv has units with dishwashers.
