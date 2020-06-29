1835 S Perry Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completed renovated 2,616 SF, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Conveniently located approximately 1 mile from Interstate 35E and 3 miles from Interstate 635. Enjoy living close to the popular Addison area, approximately 5 miles. The home features granite countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom, large living area and master bedroom, and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, all surfaces of the home has been updated and replaced including the roof, fence, foundation, fresh paint, windows, floors, garage door and motor, and much more. Will not last!!!