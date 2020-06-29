All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated September 25 2019

1835 S Perry Road

1835 South Perry Road · No Longer Available
Location

1835 South Perry Road, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completed renovated 2,616 SF, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Conveniently located approximately 1 mile from Interstate 35E and 3 miles from Interstate 635. Enjoy living close to the popular Addison area, approximately 5 miles. The home features granite countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom, large living area and master bedroom, and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, all surfaces of the home has been updated and replaced including the roof, fence, foundation, fresh paint, windows, floors, garage door and motor, and much more. Will not last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 S Perry Road have any available units?
1835 S Perry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 S Perry Road have?
Some of 1835 S Perry Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 S Perry Road currently offering any rent specials?
1835 S Perry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 S Perry Road pet-friendly?
No, 1835 S Perry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1835 S Perry Road offer parking?
Yes, 1835 S Perry Road offers parking.
Does 1835 S Perry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 S Perry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 S Perry Road have a pool?
No, 1835 S Perry Road does not have a pool.
Does 1835 S Perry Road have accessible units?
No, 1835 S Perry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 S Perry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 S Perry Road has units with dishwashers.

