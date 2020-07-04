All apartments in Carrollton
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1829 Garrett Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1829 Garrett Drive

1829 Garrett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Garrett Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate condition- wait until you see this home. Layout is nice and open, tall ceilings throughout, study or office to the right as soon as you walk through the doors, great sized kitchen with all brand new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Glass Cook top Stove, Microwave) overlooking a great sized breakfast room with ample windows. Grand windows in the living room with a cozy fire place. All carpets and flooring are brand new. Owner had AC and Heating System replaced 2 years ago and works like a charm! Great sized master suite with huge master closet. Location is ideal being so central to everything in the DFW metroplex! Don't delay, see this home today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Garrett Drive have any available units?
1829 Garrett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Garrett Drive have?
Some of 1829 Garrett Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Garrett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Garrett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Garrett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Garrett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1829 Garrett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Garrett Drive offers parking.
Does 1829 Garrett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 Garrett Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Garrett Drive have a pool?
No, 1829 Garrett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Garrett Drive have accessible units?
No, 1829 Garrett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Garrett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Garrett Drive has units with dishwashers.

