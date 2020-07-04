1829 Garrett Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Immaculate condition- wait until you see this home. Layout is nice and open, tall ceilings throughout, study or office to the right as soon as you walk through the doors, great sized kitchen with all brand new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Glass Cook top Stove, Microwave) overlooking a great sized breakfast room with ample windows. Grand windows in the living room with a cozy fire place. All carpets and flooring are brand new. Owner had AC and Heating System replaced 2 years ago and works like a charm! Great sized master suite with huge master closet. Location is ideal being so central to everything in the DFW metroplex! Don't delay, see this home today before it's gone!