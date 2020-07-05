1801 Gravley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning home in the sought-after, mature, Santa Rosa Heights neighborhood! Fantastic floor plan featuring luxury vinyl plank with carpet in the bedrooms, nice-sized kitchen with lots of charm, beautiful Tiffany-like light fixtures, ceiling fans and new interior paint throughout! Large, fenced-in backyard with elevated patio and built-in seating - ideal for entertaining and relaxation! Just minutes from I-35 and PGBT. You don't want to miss this home - come by today!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $0, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.