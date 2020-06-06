All apartments in Carrollton
1779 Eagle Crest Drive

Location

1779 Eagle Crest Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
game room
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Gorgeous & Stunning 1.5 story new home built by American Legend with all 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths downstair and one half bath upstair along with media room & game room, and large size outdoor private patio. Open floor plan, w granite countertops, gas burner cook top & S-S appliance at kitchen w nice backsplash. Refrigerator not included on Lease. Master BR w garden tub, dual sinks & two walking closet. Enjoy cover patio, big backyard & some tree. The house build with fully wire for sounds system. Great location very close to Baylor, shopping center & Restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1779 Eagle Crest Drive have any available units?
1779 Eagle Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1779 Eagle Crest Drive have?
Some of 1779 Eagle Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1779 Eagle Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1779 Eagle Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1779 Eagle Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1779 Eagle Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1779 Eagle Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 1779 Eagle Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1779 Eagle Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1779 Eagle Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1779 Eagle Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 1779 Eagle Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1779 Eagle Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1779 Eagle Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1779 Eagle Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1779 Eagle Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

