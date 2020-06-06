1779 Eagle Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room media room

Gorgeous & Stunning 1.5 story new home built by American Legend with all 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths downstair and one half bath upstair along with media room & game room, and large size outdoor private patio. Open floor plan, w granite countertops, gas burner cook top & S-S appliance at kitchen w nice backsplash. Refrigerator not included on Lease. Master BR w garden tub, dual sinks & two walking closet. Enjoy cover patio, big backyard & some tree. The house build with fully wire for sounds system. Great location very close to Baylor, shopping center & Restaurant.