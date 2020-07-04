1704 San Francisco Street

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom homes features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas, two full baths and a wood burning fireplace. Beautiful wood floors in dining and living area, large kitchen with nook and dining bar. Bay window and skylights provide natural light to enter home. Multiple staircases and vaulted ceilings are great features of the home along with Huge garage and spacious backyard. Large 2 story home located in Carrollton Texas near Frankford Road and only minutes from George Bush and I35.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.