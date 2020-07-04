All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1704 San Francisco Street

1704 San Francisco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1704 San Francisco Street, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom homes features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas, two full baths and a wood burning fireplace. Beautiful wood floors in dining and living area, large kitchen with nook and dining bar. Bay window and skylights provide natural light to enter home. Multiple staircases and vaulted ceilings are great features of the home along with Huge garage and spacious backyard. Large 2 story home located in Carrollton Texas near Frankford Road and only minutes from George Bush and I35.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 San Francisco Street have any available units?
1704 San Francisco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 San Francisco Street have?
Some of 1704 San Francisco Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 San Francisco Street currently offering any rent specials?
1704 San Francisco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 San Francisco Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 San Francisco Street is pet friendly.
Does 1704 San Francisco Street offer parking?
Yes, 1704 San Francisco Street offers parking.
Does 1704 San Francisco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 San Francisco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 San Francisco Street have a pool?
No, 1704 San Francisco Street does not have a pool.
Does 1704 San Francisco Street have accessible units?
No, 1704 San Francisco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 San Francisco Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 San Francisco Street does not have units with dishwashers.

