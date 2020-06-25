All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:20 AM

1701 Station Pl

1701 Station Place · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Station Place, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A newly updated and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Carrollton is now available. This home features multiple living areas, large deck, stunning views, granite counter tops, new flooring, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.SpecializedDallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=b4EX5U87QK&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Station Pl have any available units?
1701 Station Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Station Pl have?
Some of 1701 Station Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Station Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Station Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Station Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Station Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Station Pl offer parking?
No, 1701 Station Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Station Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Station Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Station Pl have a pool?
No, 1701 Station Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Station Pl have accessible units?
No, 1701 Station Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Station Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Station Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

