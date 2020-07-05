1600 Blackstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Great Location hop skip and jump to HWY 190 and I-35. Close to $30k in recent upgrades. Granite kitchen counter tops. New AC condenser (outside unit in June 2019). New Blinds in July 2019. Total Master Bath redone from frameless shower door, spa shower system,new vanity and floor tiles; New Stainless Steel appliances includes double oven; Pendant lights; Fresh contemporary paint. Hand scrapped laminate floor. Huge backyard with fruit trees. Corner lot. New sod getting installed next week.