All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1600 Blackstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1600 Blackstone Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:09 AM

1600 Blackstone Drive

1600 Blackstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1600 Blackstone Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Great Location hop skip and jump to HWY 190 and I-35. Close to $30k in recent upgrades. Granite kitchen counter tops. New AC condenser (outside unit in June 2019). New Blinds in July 2019. Total Master Bath redone from frameless shower door, spa shower system,new vanity and floor tiles; New Stainless Steel appliances includes double oven; Pendant lights; Fresh contemporary paint. Hand scrapped laminate floor. Huge backyard with fruit trees. Corner lot. New sod getting installed next week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Blackstone Drive have any available units?
1600 Blackstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Blackstone Drive have?
Some of 1600 Blackstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Blackstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Blackstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Blackstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Blackstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1600 Blackstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Blackstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1600 Blackstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Blackstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Blackstone Drive have a pool?
No, 1600 Blackstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Blackstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1600 Blackstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Blackstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Blackstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District