Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Amazing home located in the desired area of Carrollton that feeds into Exemplary Rosemeade Elementary. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers tons of natural light along with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen provides walls with an adorable designer finish. Large windows overlooking private backyard with view and deck. Location is perfect walking distance to elementary school, Rosemeade Recreation Center and Park. Come check this beautiful home out!