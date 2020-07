Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy little house is located just minutes from Downtown Carrollton. Also, within minutes of I-35, the DART rail and George Bush Turnpike. The large backyard has a nice outdoor patio with trees. Two bedrooms, one bathroom Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer, dryer, cooktop and oven. Lots of charm and a quiet neighborhood. Detached room in back with HVAC window unit.