Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1440 Ector Drive

1440 Ector Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Ector Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Charming light and bright home! This spacious property features multiple living areas, an open floor plan with the kitchen open to den and dining. Master bedroom and bath are down stairs along with one additional bedroom and full bath. Upstairs features a large landing area which is perfect for a game room or study and also two additional bedrooms with shared bath and private sinks. Two car attached garage and large fenced backyard. Home is located directly across from the park and playground. Greenbelt is also nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Ector Drive have any available units?
1440 Ector Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Ector Drive have?
Some of 1440 Ector Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Ector Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Ector Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Ector Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Ector Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1440 Ector Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Ector Drive offers parking.
Does 1440 Ector Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 Ector Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Ector Drive have a pool?
No, 1440 Ector Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Ector Drive have accessible units?
No, 1440 Ector Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Ector Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Ector Drive has units with dishwashers.

