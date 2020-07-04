1440 Ector Drive

Amenities
Charming light and bright home! This spacious property features multiple living areas, an open floor plan with the kitchen open to den and dining. Master bedroom and bath are down stairs along with one additional bedroom and full bath. Upstairs features a large landing area which is perfect for a game room or study and also two additional bedrooms with shared bath and private sinks. Two car attached garage and large fenced backyard. Home is located directly across from the park and playground. Greenbelt is also nearby.