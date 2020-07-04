1440 Ector Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Charming light and bright home! This spacious property features multiple living areas, an open floor plan with the kitchen open to den and dining. Master bedroom and bath are down stairs along with one additional bedroom and full bath. Upstairs features a large landing area which is perfect for a game room or study and also two additional bedrooms with shared bath and private sinks. Two car attached garage and large fenced backyard. Home is located directly across from the park and playground. Greenbelt is also nearby.