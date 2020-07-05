All apartments in Carrollton
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1436 Hollow Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1436 Hollow Ridge Drive

1436 Hollow Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Carrollton
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1436 Hollow Ridge Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great location with easy access of I-35, George Bush, 121 and train station and in a great neighborhood! House features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus study with glass french doors right off of entry way. Master bed down with the kitchen, formal dinning, living & study. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a game room. House are Updated with brand new quartz countertops, carpet, ceramic tile, paint, and completed renovated master bath. Stainless steel appliances, 2 NEST zoned thermostats and Smart Rainbird watering system, which allows you control the temperature while you are far away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive have any available units?
1436 Hollow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Hollow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 Hollow Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

