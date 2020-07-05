1436 Hollow Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great location with easy access of I-35, George Bush, 121 and train station and in a great neighborhood! House features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus study with glass french doors right off of entry way. Master bed down with the kitchen, formal dinning, living & study. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a game room. House are Updated with brand new quartz countertops, carpet, ceramic tile, paint, and completed renovated master bath. Stainless steel appliances, 2 NEST zoned thermostats and Smart Rainbird watering system, which allows you control the temperature while you are far away.