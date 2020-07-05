1329 Marken

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

IMMACULATE Carrollton home is ready for you!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been updated throughout and feeds to much desired Lewisville ISD. Updates include extensive wood-like upgraded flooring, an amazing updated kitchen with granite, upgraded backsplash, Stainless steel appliances (new in 2017), and custom cabinets, New AC 12, water heater in 16, solar screens, open floor plan, formal dining, Huge Master Suite with a sitting area, extra flex area upstairs that would make a good office or play area, gas fireplace, roof, carport, and a nice backyard with a covered patio and a wrought iron fence. Just minutes from 121 and close to great dining, shopping, and entertainment. Come see this amazing home!!