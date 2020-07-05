All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1329 Marken.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1329 Marken
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:08 PM

1329 Marken

1329 Marken Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1329 Marken Court, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
IMMACULATE Carrollton home is ready for you!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been updated throughout and feeds to much desired Lewisville ISD. Updates include extensive wood-like upgraded flooring, an amazing updated kitchen with granite, upgraded backsplash, Stainless steel appliances (new in 2017), and custom cabinets, New AC 12, water heater in 16, solar screens, open floor plan, formal dining, Huge Master Suite with a sitting area, extra flex area upstairs that would make a good office or play area, gas fireplace, roof, carport, and a nice backyard with a covered patio and a wrought iron fence. Just minutes from 121 and close to great dining, shopping, and entertainment. Come see this amazing home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Marken have any available units?
1329 Marken doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Marken have?
Some of 1329 Marken's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Marken currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Marken is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Marken pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Marken is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1329 Marken offer parking?
Yes, 1329 Marken offers parking.
Does 1329 Marken have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Marken does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Marken have a pool?
No, 1329 Marken does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Marken have accessible units?
No, 1329 Marken does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Marken have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 Marken has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District