Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:57 AM

1308 Black Hawk Lane

1308 Black Hawk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Black Hawk Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This Captivating home, located near The Fields at Carrolton Parkway, is sure to move fast. Recently built to include modern finishes, Granite Counters, a Garden tub in the Master, and a mixture of hardwood, ceramic, and carpeted flooring. This 2-story home has a lot of room for entertaining and includes a multi-purpose media room, mudroom and a second living area on the second floor. The property has a list of items including a gas grill and media room surround sound speakers just to name a few for full use for the tenant.Why continue looking at the rest, when you can look at the best? Come tour your new home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Black Hawk Lane have any available units?
1308 Black Hawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Black Hawk Lane have?
Some of 1308 Black Hawk Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Black Hawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Black Hawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Black Hawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Black Hawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1308 Black Hawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Black Hawk Lane offers parking.
Does 1308 Black Hawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Black Hawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Black Hawk Lane have a pool?
No, 1308 Black Hawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Black Hawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 1308 Black Hawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Black Hawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Black Hawk Lane has units with dishwashers.

