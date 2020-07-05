1308 Black Hawk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

This Captivating home, located near The Fields at Carrolton Parkway, is sure to move fast. Recently built to include modern finishes, Granite Counters, a Garden tub in the Master, and a mixture of hardwood, ceramic, and carpeted flooring. This 2-story home has a lot of room for entertaining and includes a multi-purpose media room, mudroom and a second living area on the second floor. The property has a list of items including a gas grill and media room surround sound speakers just to name a few for full use for the tenant.Why continue looking at the rest, when you can look at the best? Come tour your new home now!