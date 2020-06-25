All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:55 AM

1305 Indian Lake Trail

Location

1305 Indian Lake Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Huge Master Bedroom 24x17 with gas log fireplace and Low-E windows and with 2 walk-in closets. Beautiful updated Custom home in a quiet cul-de-sac near Indian Creek Golf Course. Great for backyard entertaining with covered pavilion 14x16 ft has cedar ceiling. Pavilion overlooks a well maintained back yard. Hardwoods in living room with fireplace. Granite counters top, come with frig. Location is close to I-35,George Bush and 121 tollways and Dallas North tollway. Good schools and within 3 miles of light rail commuter terminal.
No smoking, no pets. No satelite dish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1305 Indian Lake Trail have any available units?
1305 Indian Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Indian Lake Trail have?
Some of 1305 Indian Lake Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Indian Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Indian Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Indian Lake Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Indian Lake Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1305 Indian Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Indian Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 1305 Indian Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Indian Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Indian Lake Trail have a pool?
No, 1305 Indian Lake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Indian Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 1305 Indian Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Indian Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Indian Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.

