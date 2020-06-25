1305 Indian Lake Trail.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Huge Master Bedroom 24x17 with gas log fireplace and Low-E windows and with 2 walk-in closets. Beautiful updated Custom home in a quiet cul-de-sac near Indian Creek Golf Course. Great for backyard entertaining with covered pavilion 14x16 ft has cedar ceiling. Pavilion overlooks a well maintained back yard. Hardwoods in living room with fireplace. Granite counters top, come with frig. Location is close to I-35,George Bush and 121 tollways and Dallas North tollway. Good schools and within 3 miles of light rail commuter terminal.

No smoking, no pets. No satelite dish.