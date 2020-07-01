All apartments in Carrollton
1217 Prairie Lake Path

1217 Prairie Lake Path
Location

1217 Prairie Lake Path, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful two-story home features 4 beds, 3 baths, breakfast area, study, fireplace, mud room, media and game room, covered porch and patio and a 2-car garage! This gourmet kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with a large island and opens up directly to the breakfast area and great room. Inside the master suite bathroom includes dual sinks, walk-in shower and a spacious walk-in closet. Upstairs features the secondary bedrooms and a game room and media room for the whole family to enjoy! Brand new Elementary being built adjacent to the community at a walking distance. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, HOA & PEST CONTROL! Don't Miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Prairie Lake Path have any available units?
1217 Prairie Lake Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Prairie Lake Path have?
Some of 1217 Prairie Lake Path's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Prairie Lake Path currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Prairie Lake Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Prairie Lake Path pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Prairie Lake Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1217 Prairie Lake Path offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Prairie Lake Path offers parking.
Does 1217 Prairie Lake Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Prairie Lake Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Prairie Lake Path have a pool?
No, 1217 Prairie Lake Path does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Prairie Lake Path have accessible units?
No, 1217 Prairie Lake Path does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Prairie Lake Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Prairie Lake Path has units with dishwashers.

