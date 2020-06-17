All apartments in Carrollton
1108 Holly Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:12 PM

1108 Holly Drive

1108 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Holly Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Impressive one story home in desired Oak Hills neighborhood zoned under Hebron HS & exemplary schools (Lewisville ISD). 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, beautifully upgraded & well maintained home with inviting open porch. Home features a large living room with fireplace and a wet bar, split bedrooms, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded flooring, and a large master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet. Backyard has 2 patios, and a private hot tub. Easy access to 121, 190, and I-35. Close to Oak Hills Park & Splash Park. Great area for shopping, dining & entertainment. Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application. Pets case by case. Max 2 pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Holly Drive have any available units?
1108 Holly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Holly Drive have?
Some of 1108 Holly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Holly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Holly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Holly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Holly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Holly Drive offers parking.
Does 1108 Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Holly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Holly Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 Holly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Holly Drive has units with dishwashers.

