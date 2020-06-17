1108 Holly Drive

Amenities
Impressive one story home in desired Oak Hills neighborhood zoned under Hebron HS & exemplary schools (Lewisville ISD). 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, beautifully upgraded & well maintained home with inviting open porch. Home features a large living room with fireplace and a wet bar, split bedrooms, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded flooring, and a large master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet. Backyard has 2 patios, and a private hot tub. Easy access to 121, 190, and I-35. Close to Oak Hills Park & Splash Park. Great area for shopping, dining & entertainment. Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application. Pets case by case. Max 2 pets allowed.