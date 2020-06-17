1108 Holly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Impressive one story home in desired Oak Hills neighborhood zoned under Hebron HS & exemplary schools (Lewisville ISD). 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, beautifully upgraded & well maintained home with inviting open porch. Home features a large living room with fireplace and a wet bar, split bedrooms, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded flooring, and a large master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet. Backyard has 2 patios, and a private hot tub. Easy access to 121, 190, and I-35. Close to Oak Hills Park & Splash Park. Great area for shopping, dining & entertainment. Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application. Pets case by case. Max 2 pets allowed.