1044 RODIN Lane
1044 RODIN Lane

1044 Rodin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1044 Rodin Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous like-new townhome in an awesome location. This beautifully crafted home boasts 3 bedrooms, all upstairs, elegant formal dining, very practical kitchen and a cozy family room with fireplace. Brand new carpet throughout! Wonderful neighborhood and community amenities. Exemplary schools and easy access to 121, Tollway, 190, 35, major shopping malls, DFW Airport and Love Field. APPLICATION & TENANT SELECTION CRITERIA IN SUPPLEMENTAL DOCS. APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT PAYABLE TO VO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. PETS DETERMINED ON CASE-BY-CASE-BASIS, PET DEPOSIT IS $400 PER PET. CURRENT APPLICATION, SIGNED CRITERIA FORM, FEE, 3 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS, COLOR COPIES OF DL'S MUST BE RECEIVED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 RODIN Lane have any available units?
1044 RODIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 RODIN Lane have?
Some of 1044 RODIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 RODIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1044 RODIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 RODIN Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 RODIN Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1044 RODIN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1044 RODIN Lane offers parking.
Does 1044 RODIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 RODIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 RODIN Lane have a pool?
No, 1044 RODIN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1044 RODIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 1044 RODIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 RODIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 RODIN Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

