1044 RODIN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous like-new townhome in an awesome location. This beautifully crafted home boasts 3 bedrooms, all upstairs, elegant formal dining, very practical kitchen and a cozy family room with fireplace. Brand new carpet throughout! Wonderful neighborhood and community amenities. Exemplary schools and easy access to 121, Tollway, 190, 35, major shopping malls, DFW Airport and Love Field. APPLICATION & TENANT SELECTION CRITERIA IN SUPPLEMENTAL DOCS. APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT PAYABLE TO VO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. PETS DETERMINED ON CASE-BY-CASE-BASIS, PET DEPOSIT IS $400 PER PET. CURRENT APPLICATION, SIGNED CRITERIA FORM, FEE, 3 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS, COLOR COPIES OF DL'S MUST BE RECEIVED.