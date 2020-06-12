All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1024 Foxglove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1024 Foxglove Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 2:55 AM

1024 Foxglove Drive

1024 Foxglove Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1024 Foxglove Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Megatel Homes' Piper townhome with wood look vinyl on the entire first floor. Granite counter tops- 42 inch cabinets-Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances in the kitchen. 8 foot doors on the first floor- 5 and a quarter inch baseboards throughout - wrought iron -balusters tank-less water-heater and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Foxglove Drive have any available units?
1024 Foxglove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Foxglove Drive have?
Some of 1024 Foxglove Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Foxglove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Foxglove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Foxglove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Foxglove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1024 Foxglove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Foxglove Drive offers parking.
Does 1024 Foxglove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Foxglove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Foxglove Drive have a pool?
No, 1024 Foxglove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Foxglove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Foxglove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Foxglove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Foxglove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District