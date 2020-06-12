Megatel Homes' Piper townhome with wood look vinyl on the entire first floor. Granite counter tops- 42 inch cabinets-Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances in the kitchen. 8 foot doors on the first floor- 5 and a quarter inch baseboards throughout - wrought iron -balusters tank-less water-heater and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1024 Foxglove Drive have any available units?
1024 Foxglove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Foxglove Drive have?
Some of 1024 Foxglove Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Foxglove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Foxglove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.