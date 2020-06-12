1024 Foxglove Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Megatel Homes' Piper townhome with wood look vinyl on the entire first floor. Granite counter tops- 42 inch cabinets-Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances in the kitchen. 8 foot doors on the first floor- 5 and a quarter inch baseboards throughout - wrought iron -balusters tank-less water-heater and much more.