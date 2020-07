Amenities

parking recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

LOCATION!!! Beautifully updated home with quick access to George Bush Turnpike, the Sam Rayburn Highway, and N 35E. The Indian Creek Golf course and the Nob Hill Greenbelt are additional attractions. This home offers a great floor plan, large family room, nice pool out back for those hot summer days. There is additional parking on the other side of the pool, large enough two more cars and or a boat. This space could also be configured for an RV.