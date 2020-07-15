/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ensenada Shores at Canyon Lake
1262 Cross Gable
1262 Cross Gable, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1539 sqft
We have an Accepted Application. Gorgeous new construction rental! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. Spacious master suite with bay window.
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
95 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
38 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 11:50 AM
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
7 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
17 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
41 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
1 of 45
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
22203 Escalante Run
22203 Escalante Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1853 sqft
BRAND NEW 3/2 Build Off Of Evans Road! - New Saud/Trees installed, hardware on kitchen cabinets and other upgrades not shown in current pictures. Exclusive new build single story 3/2 located conveniently off Evans Road.
Similar Pages
Canyon Lake 2 BedroomsCanyon Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanyon Lake 3 BedroomsCanyon Lake Accessible ApartmentsCanyon Lake Apartments with Balconies
Canyon Lake Apartments with GaragesCanyon Lake Apartments with ParkingCanyon Lake Apartments with PoolsCanyon Lake Apartments with Washer-DryersCanyon Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX