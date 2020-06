Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great, next to new home! First months rent special $850! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! All bedrooms spacious with walk in closets. Tranquil back yard to watch the deer. A short drive to the lake to cool off in the summer! Fur babies welcome!