1173 Brook Valley Drive

Canyon Lake Dreamhome. FULLY FURNISHED Month to Month rental. Giant Tiny Home...... 936 SF 2 bd/2 bath with Covered FULL RV Hookup. Picturesque amazing Hill Country Views. Gentle slope down to meadow and down to year round creek - Potter's Creek. Off of FM 306 in Tanglewood Shores S/D. Close to everything. Less than 2 miles to Boat Ramp 21 at Canyon Lake; minutes from The Horseshoe, Whitewater Amphitheatre, Brookshire Bros Grocery Store, Canyon Lake Marina. Less than 30 minutes to Wimberley, Gruene and approx 45 minutes to Fredericksburg. BRAND NEW, never lived in 2/2 TOTALLY amazing. All you need is a toothbrush. Great for winter Texans with that giant RV that like to travel but need an awesome and comfortable "home base". This property is on approx 4 acres and with amazing views to enjoy on the awesome back deck. ALL utilities included.... cap on Elec of $150, Water, Septic Maint., Monitored Security System, Cable, HiSd Internet, Trash, Landscape Maint