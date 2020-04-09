All apartments in Canyon Lake
1173 Brook Valley Drive
Last updated April 9 2020

1173 Brook Valley Drive

1173 Brook Valley Drive · (850) 313-9890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1173 Brook Valley Drive, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
ceiling fan
media room
Canyon Lake Dreamhome. FULLY FURNISHED Month to Month rental. Giant Tiny Home...... 936 SF 2 bd/2 bath with Covered FULL RV Hookup. Picturesque amazing Hill Country Views. Gentle slope down to meadow and down to year round creek - Potter's Creek. Off of FM 306 in Tanglewood Shores S/D. Close to everything. Less than 2 miles to Boat Ramp 21 at Canyon Lake; minutes from The Horseshoe, Whitewater Amphitheatre, Brookshire Bros Grocery Store, Canyon Lake Marina. Less than 30 minutes to Wimberley, Gruene and approx 45 minutes to Fredericksburg. BRAND NEW, never lived in 2/2 TOTALLY amazing. All you need is a toothbrush. Great for winter Texans with that giant RV that like to travel but need an awesome and comfortable "home base". This property is on approx 4 acres and with amazing views to enjoy on the awesome back deck. ALL utilities included.... cap on Elec of $150, Water, Septic Maint., Monitored Security System, Cable, HiSd Internet, Trash, Landscape Maint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 Brook Valley Drive have any available units?
1173 Brook Valley Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1173 Brook Valley Drive have?
Some of 1173 Brook Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 Brook Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Brook Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Brook Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Brook Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon Lake.
Does 1173 Brook Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1173 Brook Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 1173 Brook Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 Brook Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Brook Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1173 Brook Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1173 Brook Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1173 Brook Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Brook Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1173 Brook Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 Brook Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1173 Brook Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
