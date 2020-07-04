All apartments in Burleson
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
908 Brighton Way
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:41 PM

908 Brighton Way

908 Brighton Way · No Longer Available
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

908 Brighton Way, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained home with fresh paint and carpet through out! Soaring two story entry leads to a nice open floor plan, living room, huge kitchen and large breakfast room. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath has large shower with dual heads and a HUGE walk-in closet. Modern cool paint colors, hardwood (look) vinyl planked floors & 16 inch tiles downstairs, carpet in all bedrooms. Large upstairs game room and three good size bedrooms up. Lots of storage including walk-in attic space. View of the park. Won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Brighton Way have any available units?
908 Brighton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 908 Brighton Way have?
Some of 908 Brighton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Brighton Way currently offering any rent specials?
908 Brighton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Brighton Way pet-friendly?
No, 908 Brighton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 908 Brighton Way offer parking?
Yes, 908 Brighton Way offers parking.
Does 908 Brighton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Brighton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Brighton Way have a pool?
No, 908 Brighton Way does not have a pool.
Does 908 Brighton Way have accessible units?
No, 908 Brighton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Brighton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Brighton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Brighton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Brighton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

