908 Brighton Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets game room microwave

Beautifully maintained home with fresh paint and carpet through out! Soaring two story entry leads to a nice open floor plan, living room, huge kitchen and large breakfast room. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath has large shower with dual heads and a HUGE walk-in closet. Modern cool paint colors, hardwood (look) vinyl planked floors & 16 inch tiles downstairs, carpet in all bedrooms. Large upstairs game room and three good size bedrooms up. Lots of storage including walk-in attic space. View of the park. Won't last long!!!