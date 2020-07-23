/
/
johnson county
Last updated July 23 2020
133 Apartments for rent in Johnson County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1266 sqft
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
21 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,151
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
14 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
12 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1202 sqft
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
931 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
5 Units Available
Cleburne Plaza
400 Phillips St, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Cleburne, our dedicated staff and attention to detail help provide you with a one-of-a kind living experience! Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer spacious floorplans, ceiling fans, a wide array of appliances and internet access.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
1 Unit Available
Northridge Court
110 Northridge Dr Office #300, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
980 sqft
Come home to Northridge Court Apartments in Cleburne, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Royal
100 Royal Street, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1301 sqft
Well kept 2 story condo centrally located in a shady quiet neighborhood close to mall and schools. Access to pool and clubhouse. HOA fees are included in the rent.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1901 Starling Court
1901 Starling Court, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
Cute Cleburne charmer on an oversized corner lot. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan, ceramic title floors and nice sized living area. Side entry garage and a large backyard add extra curb appeal.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1520 N Wilhite Street
1520 North Wilhite Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
832 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom home with appliances and fenced yard. Pets allowed with some restrictions Please contact Cailyne Reed for more information
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8324 C.R. 1006 Road
8324 County Road 1006, Johnson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2386 sqft
Beautiful, spacious home 2 miles east of Godley. Very large master suite with beautifully appointed master bath. 9 x 10 master closet with hidden safe room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
309 Marengo Street
309 Marengo Street, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home for $1100 a month! Completely updated including paint, flooring, HVAC, appliances and more. Spacious fenced in back yard with lots of room for outdoor activity.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
313 Marengo Street
313 Marengo Street, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
856 sqft
This Charming home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, covered patio, and a large backyard that is great for entertaining. Call to schedule your showing
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7713 Stanley Court
7713 Stanley Ct, Johnson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1322 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEB 3rd 2pm-2:30pm Updated Town-home with large backyard. Large 4 Bedroom with 2 full sized bathrooms. New beautiful flooring and Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator. Ceiling fans throughout to keep utilities low.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
412 Dakota Drive
412 Dakota Drive, Joshua, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1469 sqft
Great home in an established neighborhood in Joshua ISD. This home has awesome curb appeal! Large living area upon entry with a fireplace and cut out area for TV. The breakfast area overlooks the kitchen and backyard.
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
500 Heather Lane
500 Heather Lane, Keene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1024 sqft
Country living with small town feel. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in the heart of Keene and is in Cleburne ISD. It has a cozy home feeling the moment you step in the door.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
208 Honey Bee Drive
208 Honey Bee Drive, Joshua, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
991 sqft
Brick duplex on cul-de-sac in Joshua! 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with carport and storage. Living and kitchen with lots of space and cabinets. Both bedrooms are a great size with roomy closets. Utility room. View all available properties at www.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
808 S. Robinson St.
808 South Robinson Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1272 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Amazing three bedroom two bath located in Cleburne. This lovely home features vinyl wood floor, new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
729 N Wilhite St
729 North Wilhite Street, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath - Beautiful two bedroom one bath located in Cleburne. This amazing home features vinyl wood floor, new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
204 W Westhill Dr
204 West Westhill Drive, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cute home located close to city park/water park. - Property Id: 322276 All electric Central heat and air No utilities or appliances included $1150 deposit $1150 rent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
206 S Nolan River Road #1A
206 South Nolan River Road, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1576 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH DUPLEX IN CLEBURNE - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage new construction duplex unit available for immediate move in.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
812 N Anglin St
812 North Anglin Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Wonderful 3 bedroom two bath home with large living area and separate dinning. This home features vinyl wood floors, faux wood blinds and two tone paint.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1407 B COURTNEY
1407 Courtney Pl, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Apartment for rent - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story apartment for rent. Updated with grey paint, shiplap accent wall in living room, newer vinyl plank downstairs and carpet upstairs. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5869768)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Johnson County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, McLennan Community College, The University of Texas at Dallas, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
