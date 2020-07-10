/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM
19 Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
23 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1266 sqft
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Burleson
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
22 Units Available
The Parks of Deer Creek
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Hallmark-Camelot
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
913 sqft
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
109 Units Available
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1439 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
45 Units Available
City View
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
71 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,070
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
42 Units Available
City View
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
931 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
50 Units Available
City View
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
City View
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
16 Units Available
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
326 Units Available
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1426 sqft
At our luxury apartments in Fort Worth, TX, discover everything you want in your next home. Inside each apartment, you’ll find tall nine-foot ceilings and plenty of stylish features.
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
11 Units Available
Meadows of Candleridge
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1022 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, carpet, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Great location near shops, dining and entertainment. Community has swimming pools, courtyard and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1022 Princeton Place
1022 Princeton Place, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1225 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, oversize lot with covered patio, upgraded kitchen and floors, lawn service included as well as refrigerator, washer and dryer
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
704 Alaska St
704 Alaska Street, Keene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with washer and dryer. (RLNE5700334)
