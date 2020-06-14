35 Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX with gym
For a fairly small city, especially by Texas standards, there is a lot of talent in this town! Both Kelly Clarkson, winner of American Idol, and Liz Lee, reality star of the show My Life as Liz, hail from Burleson.
With a thriving economy that has placed Burleson on a number of top ten "places to live" lists, this community is a great place to make a home. Burleson has managed to find a great balance, allowing it to be both business friendly as well as people friendly. It also strives to be environmentally friendly and has set aside more than 300 acres for parks. This is especially nice when you factor in that this part of Texas generally has mild winters, making outdoor recreation feasible nearly the entire year. Just try and find a place with a swimming pool; Texas summers are notoriously hot and humid, so a cool dip will feel nice. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burleson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.