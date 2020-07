Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym pool internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park hot tub package receiving trash valet

Encore Alsbury is located in the growing community of Burleson, Texas and offers a collection of uniquely designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. With a clubhouse that is styled straight from Hollywood glamour, a Fitness Center, Media Center and Wi-Fi Urban Lounge and Coffee Bar, you can dream big! Live the Urban Edge without sacrificing your view. Unlike anything in the area, Encore Alsbury is conveniently located with easy access to I-35W, area shopping and charming Old Town Burleson.