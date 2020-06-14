/
1 bedroom apartments
39 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX
35 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,071
755 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
22 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
842 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
7 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
688 sqft
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
Results within 5 miles of Burleson
The Parks of Deer Creek
25 Units Available
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
630 sqft
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
113 Units Available
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
773 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Hallmark-Camelot
25 Units Available
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
650 sqft
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
Hulen Mall
10 Units Available
Chisholm Ranch Apartments
5100 River Valley Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
905 sqft
Great location in the heart of Fort Worth close to highways, shops and restaurants as well as hiking trails. Renovations include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops.
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
745 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
27 Units Available
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
805 sqft
A recently renovated community with modern light fixtures, faux wood floors and black appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, garage and gym provided. Fireplaces in some homes. Fantastic location near local amenities.
Hunter's Ridge
20 Units Available
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
633 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Overton South
13 Units Available
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$753
587 sqft
Luxury pool with pocket gardens. Resident lounge with billiards. Every floor plan has a walk-in closet and off-balcony storage. One mile to I-20 and Chisholm Parkway.
6 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
661 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
City View
57 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Candle Ridge West
5 Units Available
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
680 sqft
Luxurious community includes covered parking, 24-hour monitored security and pool. Apartments feature garbage disposal, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.
City View
42 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Overton South
37 Units Available
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
18 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Overton South
32 Units Available
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
691 sqft
At Copperfield, you'll find a community dedicated to comfort and luxury. We've redesigned apartment living to put the space where you want it most! Offering one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, Texas.
Oakridge Terrace
84 Units Available
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
City View
56 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
794 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Paschal
75 Units Available
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
567 sqft
"Introducing Magnolia at University Heights apartment homes. A boutique apartment community located on Stanley Avenue, less than a mile from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
City View
23 Units Available
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
729 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
South Creek
1 Unit Available
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
587 sqft
Welcome to Dakota Ridge Apartments, an apartment community like no other. We are conveniently located in Fort Worth, Texas near local highways for premier access to shopping, fine dining and great entertainment.
16 Units Available
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
871 sqft
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
