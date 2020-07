Fountains of Burleson Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry business center carport clubhouse courtyard game room internet access pool table

A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax. Take time to enjoy the simple pleasures of either exercising in our fitness center or taking a walk around our beautiful landscaped community.



Our Residents are Proud to Call Us Home! You will feel the same way the minute you drive into our property. Impress Your Friends... We Only Look Expensive!