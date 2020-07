Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Amazing floor plan! 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH. One of the 4 spacious bedrooms is located at the front of the home for a home study or work room and features a charming french door. The second living is just adjacent to the study. Possibilities are endless. Master Bedroom and bath are split from remaining bedrooms for privacy. The kitchen is open to living and dining and features 42 in cabinets, breakfast bar and island. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks and The Brick.