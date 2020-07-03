Amenities
841 Walnut Street Available 04/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 1 Car Garage Single Story Bricks Townhouse - FULLY UPDATED. BEAUTIFUL. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 Car Garage Duplex. 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage duplex for lease in Burleson. Great open living, dining and kitchen area area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Includes Range Oven, Dishwasher, Fridge and Built-in Microwave. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Private master bath with double sinks. Second bedroom is spacious with a large closet. Separate utility room. Fenced backyard. HOA amenities include: Community Pool, Park and Biking Trails.
841 Walnut Street
Burleson, TX 76028
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:
1210 sq. Ft
2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Built-In Microwave
Living Area
Dining Area
Ceiling Fans
Utility Room
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections
Fenced Backyard
1 CAR Attached Garage with Opener
Pet Friendly
MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT
***We DO NOT Accept ANY Section 8 or Housing Vouchers
