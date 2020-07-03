Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible parking pool garage

841 Walnut Street Available 04/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 1 Car Garage Single Story Bricks Townhouse - FULLY UPDATED. BEAUTIFUL. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 Car Garage Duplex. 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage duplex for lease in Burleson. Great open living, dining and kitchen area area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Includes Range Oven, Dishwasher, Fridge and Built-in Microwave. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Private master bath with double sinks. Second bedroom is spacious with a large closet. Separate utility room. Fenced backyard. HOA amenities include: Community Pool, Park and Biking Trails.



Call Today! 866-990-9786



View all available properties at www.FirstAmericanRE.net



841 Walnut Street

Burleson, TX 76028



BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:

1210 sq. Ft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

INCLUDES Range

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Built-In Microwave

Living Area

Dining Area

Ceiling Fans

Utility Room

Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections

Fenced Backyard

1 CAR Attached Garage with Opener

Pet Friendly



MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT



***We DO NOT Accept ANY Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866-990-9786 For Current Property Pricing.



Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



(RLNE4406253)