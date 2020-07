Amenities

Charming, renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex featuring new wood floors, tile, NO CARPET ANYWHERE. Fenced backyard with no back neighbors. Walk in closets in master bedroom and 2nd guest room. Burleson Schools. You don't want to miss this. Landlord requires credit score of 600 or more, no criminal or eviction history, and provable income. Sorry no pets.