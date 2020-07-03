727 Daughters Drive

Amenities

This stunning 3/2/2 in highly desirable Wakefield neighborhood has been updated with gorgeous granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms! With a custom two tone paint throughout, luxury vinyl plank wood like flooring in all living and wet areas, and upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms. The oversized living room with a corner wood burning fireplace is large enough to accommodate oversized furniture. A wide open floor plan is highlighted with the living room open to the both the dining room and the kitchen. The dining room could also be repurposed as a playroom, office, etc. The gorgeous kitchen features loads of new granite countertops, grey cabinets, a stainless steel under mount sink, and an oversized walk in pantry. The master bedroom is complete with a large walk in closet and in suite master bath with granite counter tops, vanity area, stand up shower, and separate soaking tub. Access to community play grounds and swimming pool included in the rent!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.