Burleson, TX
727 Daughters Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:41 AM

727 Daughters Drive

727 Daughters Drive · No Longer Available
Burleson
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

727 Daughters Drive, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
This stunning 3/2/2 in highly desirable Wakefield neighborhood has been updated with gorgeous granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms! With a custom two tone paint throughout, luxury vinyl plank wood like flooring in all living and wet areas, and upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms. The oversized living room with a corner wood burning fireplace is large enough to accommodate oversized furniture. A wide open floor plan is highlighted with the living room open to the both the dining room and the kitchen. The dining room could also be repurposed as a playroom, office, etc. The gorgeous kitchen features loads of new granite countertops, grey cabinets, a stainless steel under mount sink, and an oversized walk in pantry. The master bedroom is complete with a large walk in closet and in suite master bath with granite counter tops, vanity area, stand up shower, and separate soaking tub. Access to community play grounds and swimming pool included in the rent!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Daughters Drive have any available units?
727 Daughters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 727 Daughters Drive have?
Some of 727 Daughters Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Daughters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 Daughters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Daughters Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 Daughters Drive is pet friendly.
Does 727 Daughters Drive offer parking?
No, 727 Daughters Drive does not offer parking.
Does 727 Daughters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Daughters Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Daughters Drive have a pool?
Yes, 727 Daughters Drive has a pool.
Does 727 Daughters Drive have accessible units?
No, 727 Daughters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Daughters Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Daughters Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Daughters Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 Daughters Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

