This duplex is move in ready. Recently painted throughout and all new flooring. Spacious living area upon entry with wood flooring. Breakfast area is open to both living and kitchen. Laundry room with storage closet. Kitchen is the perfect for this duplex. Two bedrooms both with great closet spacious. Covered parking. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 Deborah Drive have any available units?
701 Deborah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 701 Deborah Drive have?
Some of 701 Deborah Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Deborah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Deborah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.