701 Deborah Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This duplex is move in ready. Recently painted throughout and all new flooring. Spacious living area upon entry with wood flooring. Breakfast area is open to both living and kitchen. Laundry room with storage closet. Kitchen is the perfect for this duplex. Two bedrooms both with great closet spacious. Covered parking. No pets allowed.