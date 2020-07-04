All apartments in Burleson
701 Deborah Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

701 Deborah Drive

701 Deborah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

701 Deborah Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This duplex is move in ready. Recently painted throughout and all new flooring. Spacious living area upon entry with wood flooring. Breakfast area is open to both living and kitchen. Laundry room with storage closet. Kitchen is the perfect for this duplex. Two bedrooms both with great closet spacious. Covered parking. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Deborah Drive have any available units?
701 Deborah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 701 Deborah Drive have?
Some of 701 Deborah Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Deborah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Deborah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Deborah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 701 Deborah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 701 Deborah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 701 Deborah Drive offers parking.
Does 701 Deborah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Deborah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Deborah Drive have a pool?
No, 701 Deborah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 701 Deborah Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Deborah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Deborah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Deborah Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Deborah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Deborah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

