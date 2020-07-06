All apartments in Burleson
357 Pin Cushion Trl
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:15 PM

357 Pin Cushion Trl

357 Pin Cushion Trail · No Longer Available
Location

357 Pin Cushion Trail, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4-2.5-2 home located in Burleson, TX is move in ready. Living room features a tall ceiling & a beautiful fireplace with cast stone mantle. Kitchen has open concept and large kitchen island with storage and seating. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with game room and covered rear patio. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=WauVL9G6p7&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Pin Cushion Trl have any available units?
357 Pin Cushion Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 357 Pin Cushion Trl have?
Some of 357 Pin Cushion Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Pin Cushion Trl currently offering any rent specials?
357 Pin Cushion Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Pin Cushion Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 357 Pin Cushion Trl is pet friendly.
Does 357 Pin Cushion Trl offer parking?
No, 357 Pin Cushion Trl does not offer parking.
Does 357 Pin Cushion Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Pin Cushion Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Pin Cushion Trl have a pool?
No, 357 Pin Cushion Trl does not have a pool.
Does 357 Pin Cushion Trl have accessible units?
No, 357 Pin Cushion Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Pin Cushion Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Pin Cushion Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Pin Cushion Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Pin Cushion Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

