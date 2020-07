Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

This large Burleson two story home offers many beautiful features, including a massive master en-suite, 2 living rooms including a game room on the second floor, covered patio in the backyard, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and gorgeous faux wood floors throughout, minus the bedrooms. Come fall in love with this beauty today!