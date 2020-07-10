1164 Sapphire Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hot tub fireplace microwave

Great location for this custom built 3 bed 2 bath and study in Bluebird Meadows. No HOA and no rear neighbors it really gives you the country feel with all the city amenities. The double entryway opens up into the spacious open floor plan. Large kitchen and dining are wonderful for entertaining. The master also boasts a spa like retreat with his and her sinks and double closets. This home also sits on a large lot with a wonderful covered patio.