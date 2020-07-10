All apartments in Burleson
Burleson, TX
1164 Sapphire Lane
1164 Sapphire Lane

Burleson
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1164 Sapphire Lane, Burleson, TX 76058

Amenities

patio / balcony
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Great location for this custom built 3 bed 2 bath and study in Bluebird Meadows. No HOA and no rear neighbors it really gives you the country feel with all the city amenities. The double entryway opens up into the spacious open floor plan. Large kitchen and dining are wonderful for entertaining. The master also boasts a spa like retreat with his and her sinks and double closets. This home also sits on a large lot with a wonderful covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 Sapphire Lane have any available units?
1164 Sapphire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1164 Sapphire Lane have?
Some of 1164 Sapphire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 Sapphire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Sapphire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Sapphire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1164 Sapphire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1164 Sapphire Lane offer parking?
No, 1164 Sapphire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1164 Sapphire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 Sapphire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Sapphire Lane have a pool?
No, 1164 Sapphire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1164 Sapphire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1164 Sapphire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 Sapphire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 Sapphire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 Sapphire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1164 Sapphire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

