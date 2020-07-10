Great location for this custom built 3 bed 2 bath and study in Bluebird Meadows. No HOA and no rear neighbors it really gives you the country feel with all the city amenities. The double entryway opens up into the spacious open floor plan. Large kitchen and dining are wonderful for entertaining. The master also boasts a spa like retreat with his and her sinks and double closets. This home also sits on a large lot with a wonderful covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1164 Sapphire Lane have any available units?
1164 Sapphire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1164 Sapphire Lane have?
Some of 1164 Sapphire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 Sapphire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Sapphire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.