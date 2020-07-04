1135 Clairemont Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Need a home that has EVERYTHING? THIS IS IT!! The moment you walk in, you will notice the openness and flow of the floor plan from room to room. With bedrooms located downstairs as well as the master, the function of the floor plan is ideal. Excellent for entertaining friends and family from the front door to the back yard. Three living areas, media room, three eating spaces, tons of storage throughout, plantation shutters, solar screens, three car garage and extra spaces for parking, sprinkler system, covered patios, large backyard, salt water pool, fresh paint throughout and new flooring...what else could you want? A must see TODAY! This one will not last long and nothing else like it on the market.