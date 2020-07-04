All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1135 Clairemont Lane

1135 Clairemont Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Clairemont Ln, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Need a home that has EVERYTHING? THIS IS IT!! The moment you walk in, you will notice the openness and flow of the floor plan from room to room. With bedrooms located downstairs as well as the master, the function of the floor plan is ideal. Excellent for entertaining friends and family from the front door to the back yard. Three living areas, media room, three eating spaces, tons of storage throughout, plantation shutters, solar screens, three car garage and extra spaces for parking, sprinkler system, covered patios, large backyard, salt water pool, fresh paint throughout and new flooring...what else could you want? A must see TODAY! This one will not last long and nothing else like it on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Clairemont Lane have any available units?
1135 Clairemont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1135 Clairemont Lane have?
Some of 1135 Clairemont Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Clairemont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Clairemont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Clairemont Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Clairemont Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1135 Clairemont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Clairemont Lane offers parking.
Does 1135 Clairemont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Clairemont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Clairemont Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1135 Clairemont Lane has a pool.
Does 1135 Clairemont Lane have accessible units?
No, 1135 Clairemont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Clairemont Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Clairemont Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 Clairemont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 Clairemont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

