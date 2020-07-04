1120 Brown Crest Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Elk Ridge Estates. Short drive to schools (right down the street from Burleson High School) and shopping. Well maintained with new wood vinyl flooring and carpet. Beautiful interior with a large living room accented by the fireplace. The den just off the living room could be used as a formal dining room or even an office. Comfortable kitchen with a great pantry, island and several windows to all natural light. The spacious backyard with covered patio allows for fantastic summer weather BBQs and entertainment. Beautifully landscaped both front and back with sprinkler system.