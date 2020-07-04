All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 1120 Brown Crest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
1120 Brown Crest Road
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:14 AM

1120 Brown Crest Road

1120 Brown Crest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1120 Brown Crest Road, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Elk Ridge Estates. Short drive to schools (right down the street from Burleson High School) and shopping. Well maintained with new wood vinyl flooring and carpet. Beautiful interior with a large living room accented by the fireplace. The den just off the living room could be used as a formal dining room or even an office. Comfortable kitchen with a great pantry, island and several windows to all natural light. The spacious backyard with covered patio allows for fantastic summer weather BBQs and entertainment. Beautifully landscaped both front and back with sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Brown Crest Road have any available units?
1120 Brown Crest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1120 Brown Crest Road have?
Some of 1120 Brown Crest Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Brown Crest Road currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Brown Crest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Brown Crest Road pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Brown Crest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1120 Brown Crest Road offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Brown Crest Road offers parking.
Does 1120 Brown Crest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Brown Crest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Brown Crest Road have a pool?
No, 1120 Brown Crest Road does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Brown Crest Road have accessible units?
No, 1120 Brown Crest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Brown Crest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Brown Crest Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Brown Crest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Brown Crest Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary