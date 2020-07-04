All apartments in Burleson
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:58 PM

108 Mckinley Drive

108 Mckinley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Mckinley Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home. This home has beautiful curb appeal, it features a formal dining at entry, gorgeous open kitchen over looking the living area, it has large island, butlers pantry, lots of counter space. Living area features stone gas fireplace, large windows & stained etched concrete floors. Master is spacious & bath has garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower & walk in closet. 3 other large bedrooms downstairs & utility with cabinets. Upstairs you will find a game room or second living area with half bath! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Mckinley Drive have any available units?
108 Mckinley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 108 Mckinley Drive have?
Some of 108 Mckinley Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Mckinley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Mckinley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Mckinley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Mckinley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Mckinley Drive offer parking?
No, 108 Mckinley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 Mckinley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Mckinley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Mckinley Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Mckinley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Mckinley Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Mckinley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Mckinley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Mckinley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Mckinley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Mckinley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

