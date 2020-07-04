1041 Stockton Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great find in lovely Burleson! Spacious 4-2 layout offers plenty of common living space, open and airy. Laminate wood floors and vinyl flooring throughout common areas. Large eat in kitchen offers plenty of countertop and cabinet space and a nice sized pantry. Bedrooms are located towards the front of the home. Large master offers nice closet space, carpet and high ceilings. En suite features separate soaking tub, large double vanity and walk in closet. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized, offer almost new carpet and nice sized closets. Bonus screened in sun porch on back of home offers a wonderful retreat from hectic days! Backyard offers mature fruit trees and private wood fence. Conveniently located within walking distance to Frazier Elementary and easy access to I35 and/or 67.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 6/01/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.