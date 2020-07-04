All apartments in Burleson
1041 Stockton Dr.

1041 Stockton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Stockton Dr, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great find in lovely Burleson! Spacious 4-2 layout offers plenty of common living space, open and airy. Laminate wood floors and vinyl flooring throughout common areas. Large eat in kitchen offers plenty of countertop and cabinet space and a nice sized pantry. Bedrooms are located towards the front of the home. Large master offers nice closet space, carpet and high ceilings. En suite features separate soaking tub, large double vanity and walk in closet. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized, offer almost new carpet and nice sized closets. Bonus screened in sun porch on back of home offers a wonderful retreat from hectic days! Backyard offers mature fruit trees and private wood fence. Conveniently located within walking distance to Frazier Elementary and easy access to I35 and/or 67.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 6/01/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Stockton Dr. have any available units?
1041 Stockton Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1041 Stockton Dr. have?
Some of 1041 Stockton Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Stockton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Stockton Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Stockton Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 Stockton Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1041 Stockton Dr. offer parking?
No, 1041 Stockton Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1041 Stockton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Stockton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Stockton Dr. have a pool?
No, 1041 Stockton Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Stockton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1041 Stockton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Stockton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Stockton Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Stockton Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Stockton Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

