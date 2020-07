Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-2-2 in quiet neighborhood with easy access to the city. Open kitchen with eat in island,granite tops and stainless steel appliances.Stained and scored concrete flooring throughout.Living room has an amazing builtin entertainment wall.Master is split from other BRs for the privacy you deserve.Double vanities in Master,separate toilet and hugh closet.Vaulted clgs and clg.fans. Covered patio.Fenced back yard.Landscaped. $50 application fee for all who are 18 and over.